Bring parity between chemical & organic fertilisers to help gaushalas: NITI

In order to make gaushalas (cow-sheds) self-sustaining entities and reduce their dependence on donations, a report has recommended bringing some sort of parity in subsidy support between chemical fertilisers and organic and cow dung and cow urine-based compost and manures so that the former’s use is discouraged.

The report on production and promotion of organic fertilisers with special focus on improving viability of gaushalas also said that around 73 per cent of the gaushalas solicited support from individuals, and 50 per cent did not have a sustainable revenue model.

“Cow dung is the major produce of the Gaushala. It faces several challenges in realising its economic value. Gaushalas should be helped through capacity development and other means to generate income from gobar (cow-dung). This should include proper processing of gobar (cow-dung) using biogas plants, value addition, marketing and certification of the cow dung based organic as well as biofertilisers,” the report said.

The report also found that feed and fodder constitute around 91 per cent of the variable expenses of gaushalas, while land is a key component of fixed costs (if not received in donation), with a 99 per cent share.

“In sum, the total cost of running a gaushala of 1,000 cows works out to Rs 1,18,182 per day, including land, while without land it is around Rs 82,475,” the report said, quoting a survey commissioned by NITI and done by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

The survey showed that the income from the sale of products from gaushalas contributes only 30 per cent share, while the rest is contributed by the combined receipts from donations, grants, and miscellaneous sources.

The total income per day for a unit of 1,000 cows is only Rs 50,074. This leaves large revenue gaps and renders Gaushalas economically non-viable.

Meanwhile, on ways to make gaushalas viable the report suggested that gaushalas should be helped through capital assistance and marketing of cow dung and cow urine-based formulations for application in agriculture.

The report also favored revising the Fertilizer Control Order to promote cow-dung based manures and fertilisers.