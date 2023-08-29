OIS rates at near term peak; uncertainty around rate view continues

Overnight indexed swap rates might be at their near-term peak as traders do not expect any rate action by the domestic rate-setting panel, dealers said. However, traders expect that the Reserve Bank of India might continue leveraging liquidity conditions in its fight against inflation.

While the one-year overnight indexed swap rate has been technically reflecting a 25-basis-point hike by the Monetary Policy Committee, market participants believe that it may fade soon. Discussions about potential rate cuts, which were seen in the second quarter of the next financial year, have lost momentum.

Overnight indexed swaps serve as fixed-income financial instruments in India, functioning as a key method for anticipating the direction of future interest rates and acting as the primary means to mitigate interest rate-related risks in India.

"Right now, the market is not trading on the basis of rate view; everyone is on the trading side. Because nobody knows how this climate is going to work out in September. Nobody knows how the US data will be this week. So, there are lots of uncertainties. So, today (Tuesday) also, despite US yield being on the lower side, we close almost flat in the five years (5-year OIS)," a dealer at a primary dealership said.

"Rate cut expectation is not visible, and the rate hike expectation that was there is now fading away. Earlier, it was there. But now, the market is expecting whatever the measure will be taken, it may be taken from the liquidity plan, unless and until there is a drastic increase in inflation or something happens in the inflation trend," he added.

The shorter end of the swap rates had started pricing in a 25-basis-point hike after domestic headline inflation surged in July, and rate cut expectations were pushed back. Consumer inflation surged to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July.

Also Read RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das Beijing's cartographic aggression: Another Chinese map lays claim to India Road, renewables capex likely to rise by 35% in FY24 & FY25: CRISIL Govt slashes domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 for all consumers Cabinet okays Rs 5k cr PRIP scheme to boost research and innovation Centre announces up to Rs 50 lakh grant for technical textiles startups

Moreover, the imposition of Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) by the RBI aided short-term rates.

"The money market rates have already been 25 basis points or more above the repo rate, so if you continue to tighten liquidity like this, then it is as good as hiking one 25 basis point. The market is also flipping in the same way," a dealer at a primary dealership said.

The one-year and five-year swap rates ended flat on Tuesday at 6.99 per cent and 6.60 per cent, respectively.

"The RBI is not going to hike, but it depends on the US Federal Reserve. One hike is already priced in; however, if they indicate towards more hikes, then the market will start pricing in a fresh rate hike cycle," a dealer at another primary dealership said.

Jerome Powell on Friday had expressed the central bank's commitment to align inflation with its two per cent target by maintaining a restrictive policy. However, the markets remained little changed post the remarks.

"Everything from here should be data-dependent; there is no clear view. The rate cut is not in the trading cards for now. People are trading for booking profit. The market lacks clarity," a dealer at a private bank said.