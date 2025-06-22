Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oil, gold prices set to flare up as US strikes Iran's nuclear sites

Oil, gold prices set to flare up as US strikes Iran's nuclear sites

But despite the US hit, the Iran-Israel war is still going on, and Iran has threatened to attack US military installations in the Gulf

Crude oil supplies are predicted to be further disrupted as tensions in the region increase.

Rajesh Bhayani New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Gold and crude oil prices are expected to spike after the United States launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, marking its formal entry into the ongoing Iran-Israel war.
 
The attack, which took place early on Sunday, has deepened uncertainty in global energy markets amid fears that Tehran may block the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit chokepoint.
 
According to Iran’s nuclear body, there are no signs of radioactive contamination following the US strikes, which, for now, have been limited to nuclear infrastructure rather than military or civilian targets. Tehran has threatened to retaliate by targeting
