Oil, gold prices set to flare up as US strikes Iran's nuclear sites

Gold and crude oil prices are expected to spike after the United States launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, marking its formal entry into the ongoing Iran-Israel war.
The attack, which took place early on Sunday, has deepened uncertainty in global energy markets amid fears that Tehran may block the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit chokepoint.
According to Iran’s nuclear body, there are no signs of radioactive contamination following the US strikes, which, for now, have been limited to nuclear infrastructure rather than military or civilian targets. Tehran has threatened to retaliate by targeting