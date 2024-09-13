Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Outward FDI increases to $3.2 billion in August 2024, shows RBI data

Outward FDI increases to $3.2 billion in August 2024, shows RBI data

Equity commitments more than double Y-o-Y to $1.14 bn

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose by about $1 billion to $3.21 billion in August 2024, compared to $2.29 billion in August 2023. Sequentially, they rose from $3 billion in July 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. The equity commitments more than doubled to $1.14 billion in August 2024 from $458.01 million a year ago. However, it was sequentially down from $1.98 billion recorded in July 2024.
Debt commitments rose marginally to $687.73 million in August 2024, from $509.44 million in August 2023. It was much higher than $311.83 million in July 2024. Guarantees for overseas units were almost flat at $1.37 billion in August 2024 from $1.32 billion a year ago. They almost doubled from $713.5 million in July 2024, RBI data showed.
 

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

