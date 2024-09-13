Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt removes minimum export price on onion, tightens stock limit on wheat

Govt removes minimum export price on onion, tightens stock limit on wheat

Globally, there is a shortage of onions as per some reports, and lifting the MEP will help farmers realise a better price

Labourers,Labourer, onion, onions

Labourers,Labourer, onion, onions

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With crucial state elections around the corner, the central government lifted the minimum export price (MEP) of $550 per tonne on onions but tightened the stock holding limit on wheat.

Onion prices have stabilised in the major domestic markets, while farmers in poll-bound Maharashtra, where the crop is majorly grown, have been demanding a lifting of the MEP cap.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Globally, there is a shortage of onions as per some reports, and lifting the MEP will help farmers realise a better price.

The dip in onion prices was, as per some reports, one reason for the below-par performance of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the 2024 General Elections.
 

In a related move, the central government has further tightened the limit on stocks of wheat that traders and millers can hold to help boost the grain's availability and moderate prices.

As per the latest order, traders can now hold only 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat against 3,000 metric tonnes earlier, the statement said.

More From This Section

dollars

India's forex reserves rise $5.25 billion to new peak of $689.24 billion

Trade, container

Govt extends anti-subsidy duty on Chinese pesticide chemical for 5 years

steel

India's steel companies look forward to recycle mandate for automakers

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Crude oil prices drop by 21% since March, but fuel costs continue to sting

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Have distance to cover on inflation, can't look other way: RBI Governor


The government has also tightened stock-holding limits for wheat processors.

Its order said that processors can now hold 60 per cent of the monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of FY25. Earlier, this was 70 per cent of the installed capacity. Processors include biscuit and bread makers.

Wheat prices in the domestic markets have risen to around Rs 2,700 per quintal in the last few weeks due to strong demand ahead of festivals.

However, a section of the industry feels the wheat rates currently prevailing in the country are not overpriced, given that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has risen sharply in the last few years, while states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are big producers, have topped it by a bonus of Rs 125 per quintal as per poll promises.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Centre positive on increasing support prices of soybean, cotton: Ajit Pawar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt to procure soyabean at MSP in Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Minister

farmers protest latest news, farmers protest

SC constitutes committee to resolve protesting farmers' grievances

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

Haryana Cabinet gives nod to buy 10 more crops at minimum support price

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays down 6 priorities for growth of agri sector

Topics : minimum support price Onion tomato prices Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon