Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Overall imports down 4% but shipments from Russia, China up: Govt data

Overall exports, meanwhile, increased 0.9 per cent, according to the data compiled by the commerce department

export

Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s exports rose to seven of the country’s top 10 destinations — United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, the UK, Australia, Singapore, and the Netherlands – in the first nine months of the current financial year (FY24).  Overall exports, meanwhile, increased 0.9 per cent, according to the data compiled by the commerce department. Of India’s top 10 import partners, inbound shipments from Russia, Switzerland, China, and South Korea saw growth during April-December, at a time when the country’s overall inbound shipments dipped by 4 per cent compared to a year earlier.



Also Read

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

India may see lower savings from Russian oil in 2024 as discounts dip

Govt owned refiners increase Russian oil imports despite G7 price cap

Imports of medical devices rise 21% till October to Rs 61,262.84 cr

India's growth prospects firm, banking sector recovered well: Das at Davos

Leverage free trade agreements to our benefit, Piyush Goyal tells industry

FY24 per capita income growth may be one of the lowest in 21 years

India reinforces status as preferred investment destination at Davos: Govt

Auto sector will contribute to India's rise as 3rd largest economy: Pandey

Topics : Indian Economy India imports Russia China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon