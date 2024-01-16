Overall imports down 4% but shipments from Russia, China up: Govt data

India’s exports rose to seven of the country’s top 10 destinations — United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, the UK, Australia, Singapore, and the Netherlands – in the first nine months of the current financial year (FY24). Overall exports, meanwhile, increased 0.9 per cent, according to the data compiled by the commerce department. Of India’s top 10 import partners, inbound shipments from Russia, Switzerland, China, and South Korea saw growth during April-December, at a time when the country’s overall inbound shipments dipped by 4 per cent compared to a year earlier.