India and Nepal hold Projects Portfolio Performance Review meeting

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepal's Ministry of Finance held the Projects Portfolio Performance Review Meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on ongoing projects in various sectors under the India-Nepal development cooperation framework both under grant assistance and under various lines of credit. The two sides also deliberated on potential sectors of collaboration between India and Nepal in the future, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu press release.

The Indian side was led by India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava. For the meeting, Nepal's Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat led Nepal's side. Representatives of concerned ministries, departments and agencies of the Nepal government involved in the implementation of projects, as well as concerned officers and officials of the Indian Embassy in Nepal, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Naveen Srivastava highlighted India's robust development cooperation with Nepal. He reiterated Government of India's (GoI) commitment and support towards working with Nepal government in the future towards development cooperation with Nepal as per the priorities set by the Nepal government.

Prakash Sharan Mahat appreciated the Indian government's development support and highlighted its significance in advancing Nepal's developmental efforts. He expressed Nepal government's commitment to further enhance the cooperation between two nations in other potential sectors as well, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu press release.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated, "Ambassador @IndiaInNepal & Hon'ble Minister @mofnepal @DrPSMahat held Projects Portfolio Performance Review Meeting today. Both sides held in-depth discussions on overall #Development #Cooperation with emphasis on ongoing projects & potential areas of future cooperation."

India is the largest and most prominent development partner of Nepal. India-Nepal development partnership which began in 1951 has continued and expanded over the last seven decades, according to the press release. The projects under Development partnership have been diverse in size and sector with geographical spread throughout Nepal.

On November 27, a school building built under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was inaugurated in Nepal's Rupandehi district. Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav inaugurated the school building of Shree Pokharvindi Secondary School, Rohini Rural Municipality-2, Bhatpurwa, Rupandehi district.

According to a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the school building has been built with the government of India's financial assistance of NRs 12.50 million. During the inaugural session Prasanna Shirivastava, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents, and students were also present.