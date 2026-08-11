Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Economy / News / Parl panel flags underspending in Atal Innovation Mission by NITI Aayog

Parl panel flags underspending in Atal Innovation Mission by NITI Aayog

The Ministry cited the need for "fresh due diligence" of beneficiaries as the reason for the under-utilisation - an explanation the Committee was unconvinced by

NITI Aayog

Ananya Podder
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NITI Aayog's flagship Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) exhausted only a fourth of its budgeted allocation in 2025-26, with the Revised Estimate (RE) slashed to Rs 110 crore from a Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 400 crore, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance flagged in its latest report on the Ministry of Planning.
 
The Ministry cited the need for "fresh due diligence" of beneficiaries as the reason for the under-utilisation — an explanation the Committee was unconvinced by. "A massive mid-year cost-cutting suggests that the initial budget targets were disconnected from the mission's operational readiness," the panel said.
 
AIM is the government's flagship programme to build a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in schools, universities, research institutions and the MSME sector, running programmes such as Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centres.
 
 
Capital expenditure under the scheme was almost non-existent, at just Rs 0.06 crore till January 31, 2026, a level the Committee said pointed to "NIL tangible gains or infrastructure creation."
 
The panel pointed to repeated underspending under the scheme, with NITI Aayog spending only Rs 27.08 crore (17 per cent) in 2024-25 against a BE of Rs 155 crore.

Also Read

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Parliamentary panel seeks time-bound action plan for internship scheme

Lok Sabha, LS

Birla urges govt, Oppn to find common ground, end Lok Sabha disruptions

Parliament

Parliament passes Bill to recognise digital bank records as evidence

Parliament

Govt ready for debate on student protests and police action: Rijiju

Parliament

Four days left: Parliament braces for key Bills amid Opposition protestspremium

 
"The Ministry's attribution of this to a late Cabinet approval and the shift to the fund flow system reveals a lack of transition planning," the report noted. "These procedural lapses effectively froze progress for a considerable part of the year."
 
The slowdown in fund utilisation showed up on the ground. Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) and Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) saw grant disbursements drop by half against targets, while newer AIM 2.0 initiatives — the Language Inclusive Program of Innovation (LIPI), Frontier Region ATLs, and Industrial Accelerators — recorded zero progress against their 2025-26 targets.
 
"The gap in disbursements of 'subsequent tranche' is indicative of liquidity crunches, potentially stifling the innovation ecosystem AIM seeks to establish and nurture," the Committee observed, recommending that NITI Aayog secure "in-principle" approvals well ahead of a fiscal year in the preceding cycle, if feasible, so Cabinet clearances no longer stall fund flow.
 
The under-utilisation was not confined to AIM. The Committee's review of NITI Aayog's Quarterly Expenditure Plan (QEP) showed actual spending at just 35 per cent of BE in FY24 and 33 per cent in FY25. FY26 showed improvement, with cumulative utilisation at 56.46 per cent as of mid-February — but the pattern within the year raised a separate red flag.
 
Against a planned Q4 outlay of Rs 145.03 crore, NITI Aayog had already recorded Rs 139.17 crore in expenditure by February 13 — 96 per cent of the quarter's plan executed well before the quarter's end. The Committee read this as a familiar year-end scramble to exhaust funds, cautioning that it risks breaching the Finance Ministry's cap of no more than 15 per cent of BE being spent in the final month of the year. It recommended that at least 50 per cent of the fiscal target be spent in the first half of the year, with stricter adherence to QEP norms going forward.
 

More From This Section

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

India 6th-largest economy in world with $3.92 trn GDP: Govt tells Parl

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

India growth seen slowing to 6.6% in FY27, says Fitch Group company BMI

crude oil, oil sector

India's US crude imports head for lowest level since Dec 2024: Here's why

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kerala, Odisha among states releasing lowest share of MPLADS funds

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

MDR in future only on some merchant UPI transactions: FM Sitharaman

Topics : Niti Aayog Atal Innovation Mission Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:50 PM IST