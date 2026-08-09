Four days left: Parliament braces for key Bills amid Opposition protests

The Opposition said it will continue to protest in the two Houses to demand a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the police excesses that took place on mostly peaceful protesters in New Delhi on July 20.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to convey the sentiments of the House to Shah. Rijiju told the Lok Sabha (LS) on Friday that the opposition cannot dictate which minister will come to the House and respond to their questions.

On Sunday, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh in a social media post recalled that there was a security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13, 2023, when two men jumped into the House from the public gallery. He said the Opposition repeatedly demanded a statement from Shah, but he remained silent “as he is doing now”.

“Between December 14 and 21, 2023, 146 MPs – 100 in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha – were suspended.” In the remainder of the session, with minimal Opposition presence, Parliament passed several significant pieces of legislation, including the three criminal law reform Bills and another related to the appointment, conditions of service, and terms of office of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners. “History should not repeat itself,” Ramesh said.

The government has not yet indicated that it might introduce the women’s reservation and delimitation Bills during the remainder of the session. It was hopeful of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s support, but the Tamil Nadu party has laid down caveats. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the speculation that Parliament could sit for an extended session later this month.

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, after meeting Shah on Thursday, said that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill is slated to come up for discussion on Thursday. Several US congressmen and senators have criticised the proposed amendments. Ministry of External Affairs has rejected these remarks, pointing out that the US also regulates the flow of foreign funds.

On Saturday, US Vice-President JD Vance dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the MEA, the two reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security, and critical minerals. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, the MEA said.

The government has listed four new Bills to be introduced in the LS on Monday. Two of these are to be introduced by Home Minister Shah, according to the list of business, but they could also be introduced by a junior minister.

Bills listed for introduction

* Objective

Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2026 * To establish a National Tribunals Commission

Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

* To amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957

Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026

* To alter the name of the state of Kerala to Keralam

National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026