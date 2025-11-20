India offers major investment opportunities for Israeli firms: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India offers huge investment opportunities for Israeli businesses and the industries can enhance cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, manufacturing and artificial intelligence. There can also be collaboration in areas such as fintech, agri-tech, machine learning, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals, space and defence, the minister said at the India-Israel Business Summit at Tel Aviv, Israel.
Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, and discussed how competitive advantages on both sides can pave the way for greater collaboration between businesses in our nations.
What is the focus of Goyal’s Israel visit?
Goyal is currently on an official visit to Israel from November 20 to 22 and leading a 60-member business delegation. He will meet leaders and businesses to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments. The visit underscores the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade, technology, innovation and investment, the commerce department had said.