Taking stock of US govt shutdown's impact on trade deal talks, says Goyal

The government is taking stock of the impact of the US government shutdown on trade negotiations with the United States administration and expects to gain clarity on the way forward within a week, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2025.
The US government entered a shutdown on October 1 due to a budget impasse in the US Congress. The shutdown currently underway is the fourth-longest in American history.
Last month, Goyal visited New York, where India and the United States discussed and exchanged views on the “possible contours” of a trade deal. A delegation led by Goyal visited the US from September 22 to 24, during which he met his counterpart, the United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, as well as Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India. Goyal was accompanied by senior commerce department officials, including Special Secretary and Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal.
India-US talks hit by policy differences
Talks between the two countries had previously stalled, largely due to India’s refusal to grant Washington unrestricted access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors. Bilateral ties were further strained by former US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 per cent levy on India for purchasing Russian oil.
Government focused on boosting growth and trade
Separately, speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Goyal said the Indian government is taking significant steps to promote the domestic economy, built on the twin pillars of infrastructure development and consumption-led growth.
He highlighted that the government remains committed to expanding international trade. “Despite global turbulence, India is in positive territory in exports of both goods and services in the first six months of the year,” Goyal said.
“This is India’s resilience; this is the strength of young India, this is the strength of the talent of India,” he added.
“India is at an inflection point with strong macroeconomic fundamentals, expanding trade relations with developed countries around the world, and a focus on empowering customers with high quality and low taxes,” he said.
Fintech transformation and UPI’s global reach
Goyal also said India has evolved into a principal architect of the global fintech ecosystem. “Technology has become a driver of inclusive growth. Every citizen today is empowered with digital tools,” he said.
Highlighting India’s leadership in real-time payments, Goyal added that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is gaining international traction.
“Day before yesterday, I launched UPI in Doha and Qatar... Today, nine countries are using UPI,” he said.