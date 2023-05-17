close

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every three months, which is Rs 6,000 per year

BS Trends New Delhi
PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
The 14th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is eagerly awaited.
The instalment is expected to be released soon, before the end of May, media reports said. However, there has been no formal confirmation. The PM Kisan scheme's 13th instalment was launched in February.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every three months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. 
The funds are distributed in three instalments each year, from April to July, August to November, and December to March. The money is transferred immediately to the beneficiaries bank accounts. The initiative was announced in February 2019 but took effect in December 2018.

Steps to apply for PM-KISAN 14th instalment online
Step 1: Go to "farmers corner" on www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Select "new farmer registration", enter your Aadhaar number, and fill in the captcha.
Step 3: Enter the necessary information and click on "yes".

Step 4: Fill out the PM-Kisan application form 2023 with the information requested, save it, and print it for future reference.
How do you check beneficiary status?

Step 1: Visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the "farmers corner" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the "beneficiary status" tab.
You can also verify your beneficiary status by visiting this link: https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx. to check status:

1) Enter your Aadhaar number, PM Kisan Account number, or registered cellphone number on the portal.
2) After entering the information, click the "get data" button.

3) Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.
How to check your name on the beneficiary list?

Step 1: Go to PM Kisan's official website at www.pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: In the upper right corner of the website, click on the "beneficiary list" button.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, select state, district, sub-district, block, and village.
 
Step 4: Click on the "get report" tab.

After this, the beneficiary list detail will be displayed.
First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

