close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

High-balance bank accounts without updated KYC under govt's radar

The RBI has instructed banks to finish updating KYC on a recurring basis for all customers with active accounts by June 2023, an official said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Aadhaar, enrollment, registration, Aadhaar linking

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre and the banking sector’s regulatory body are investigating active accounts with sizeable balances that have not updated their Know-Your-Customer (KYC) details, said a report in The Economic Times.
The exercise is aimed at identifying any risks associated with these accounts.

Trusts, associations, societies, and clubs, are a few of the entities being monitored, along with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).
An official aware of the matter told ET that the issue was raised after some transactions from a few accounts were examined and it was found that their KYC was not updated.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed banks to finish updating KYC on a recurring basis for all customers with active accounts by June 2023, a senior bank executive confirmed.
The official further said that the RBI had stopped lenders from freezing non-KYC compliant accounts till March 2022, due to Covid-19. However, some of these accounts have failed to update their KYC even after repeated requests.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC, says RBI

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank reports highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 cr in Q4

Yield at state govt bonds auction eases by 16 bps; 4 states raise Rs 6K cr

After debt resolution, Essar Oil lines up Rs 1,200-crore capex

RBI imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on 4 co-operative banks for violation


Another bank executive stated that it is still unclear whether lenders can partially freeze these accounts on their own.
"We will now ask the RBI for clarification on the subject and whether banks can have a board-approved policy for freezing such accounts where KYC updates have been pending," he added.

'Risk-based' KYC
In her FY24 budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggested that the KYC process be made simpler by switching from the current ‘one-size-fits-all’ method to a ‘risk-based’ approach.

Financial sector regulators will also be encouraged to have a KYC system fully capable of addressing the needs of Digital India, the finance minister had said.
A further strengthening of the central KYC format is being discussed by banks and the regulator in order to prevent multiple accounts in the banking system with different identifications.

The government is also working on amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, the Banking Companies Act, and the Reserve Bank of India Act to improve bank governance and enhance investor protection.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman KYC compliance KYC norms KYC Indian Banks High Risk BS Web Reports Finance minister

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

Latest News

View More

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank reports highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 cr in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank
2 min read

Yield at state govt bonds auction eases by 16 bps; 4 states raise Rs 6K cr

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt
1 min read
Premium

Home loan borrowers turn to refinancing amid rise in interest rates

home loans, house, flats, apartments, credit, residential
3 min read

After debt resolution, Essar Oil lines up Rs 1,200-crore capex

NCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

After debt resolution, Essar Oil lines up Rs 1,200-crore capex

NCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel
2 min read
Premium

Reasonable equity valuations offer a favourable entry point to investors

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
4 min read
Premium

Home loan borrowers turn to refinancing amid rise in interest rates

home loans, house, flats, apartments, credit, residential
3 min read

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Yield at state govt bonds auction eases by 16 bps; 4 states raise Rs 6K cr

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon