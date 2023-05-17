close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's LNG buyers set for deal-making rush in win for Modi's gas push

That should help reduce their exposure to the volatile spot market - where prices surged to a record last year and made the fuel too costly for many buyers

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rakesh Sharma and Stephen Stapczynski

India’s liquefied natural gas buyers are seeking decades-long supply deals to protect them from price surges, a move that will support the government’s plan to boost the fuel’s use.
Importers are accelerating efforts to lock in fuel, according to traders and executives. Buyers including Petronet LNG Ltd., GAIL India Ltd. and Indian Oil Corp. are in talks with suppliers in the US, Qatar and the UAE for deals that last for 20 years. The trend is a reversal for the nation, which hasn’t signed a long-term deal since 2021, according to contract data from BloombergNEF.

That should help reduce their exposure to the volatile spot market — where prices surged to a record last year and made the fuel too costly for many buyers. It also increases the prospect of imports rebounding in a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy to more than double the share of gas in the country’s energy mix by the end of the decade to help reduce pollution. 
chart
“The lesson learned by the consumers is that they can’t run the business based on spot,” Akshay Kumar Singh, chief executive officer of Petronet LNG, said earlier this month. “Going forward, we will be finding a lot of long-term contracts signed by different stakeholders.”

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL

Stubborn funding squeeze risks derailing India's economic recovery

India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7% in 2024: UN

Himachal govt taking prudent measures to boost rural economy: CM Sukhu

Haryana enhances monthly allowance for dwarfs, eunuchs to Rs 2,750

Crack down on 'resale' of Russia oil: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell


India’s consumers — from power plants to petrochemical facilities — are highly price-sensitive as gas competes head-to-head with cheaper and dirtier alternatives, but had become too dependent on the spot market, which was far more expensive than long-term contracts last year. The nation’s LNG imports plummeted by nearly 20% after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the market.
chart
While LNG rates have since dropped and India is again purchasing spot shipments, that may not last. Prices are slated to increase in the second half of 2023, impeding demand growth, according to Ayush Agarwal, LNG analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Petronet is in the middle of negotiations with Qatar to extend an existing deal at a lower price and secure additional volumes, according to executives at the firm, who asked not to be named as the talks are ongoing. The company is in talks with several other suppliers, they said.
GAIL is looking to purchase a stake in a US LNG export terminal, coupled with a 1 million ton per year deal. About nine suppliers have expressed interest, a senior company official said. GAIL is also in talks with several other suppliers outside of the US, another official said.

Spokespersons for Petronet, GAIL and IOC didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment on contract negotiations.
Even though there is little supply available before 2027 due to a lack of new projects, long-term contracts are still a way to avoid pitfalls in the spot market, Petronet’s Singh said earlier this month.

“Business can’t be managed with spot,” Singh said. This year’s import level “all depends on how the prices are hovering in international market. We are keeping fingers crossed.”
Topics : Narendra Modi LNG Gas price India

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stubborn funding squeeze risks derailing India's economic recovery

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7% in 2024: UN

United Nations
4 min read

Himachal govt taking prudent measures to boost rural economy: CM Sukhu

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
3 min read

Haryana enhances monthly allowance for dwarfs, eunuchs to Rs 2,750

Image
1 min read

Crack down on 'resale' of Russia oil: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

oil barrels
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

realty sector
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon