India a symbol of stability, sensitivity, says PM Modi in Diwali letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning penned a letter to citizens, wishing them on Deepavali and reminding them of the “historic achievements” of the government, such as Operation Sindoor, the eradication of Naxalism, and the rollout of next-generation goods and services tax (GST) reforms.
Modi said his government implemented lower GST rates on the first day of Navaratri. During this “GST Bachat Utsav” (savings festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees, the PM stated.
India has emerged as a symbol of stability and sensitivity: PM
The PM said that in a world going through multiple crises, “India has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity.”
“We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future,” he said.
Also Read
In this journey of a viksit (developed) and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Modi said, citizens’ primary responsibility is to fulfil their duties towards the nation. He urged them to adopt swadeshi and proudly say: “This is swadeshi.”
PM urges citizens to promote unity, health, and sustainability
Modi appealed to people to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, “respect all languages,” maintain cleanliness, and prioritise their health.
“Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10 per cent and embrace yoga. All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he wrote.
PM links Operation Sindoor to ideals of Lord Ram
Modi said it is the second Deepavali since the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was constructed. He drew a parallel between lessons from Lord Ram’s life and Operation Sindoor.
He said that Lord Ram’s life teaches “us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice,” adding that the country saw a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor.
“During Operation Sindoor, India not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice,” he said.
PM hails eradication of Naxalism as key Diwali milestone
The PM said this year’s Deepavali is particularly special because lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including in remote areas, for the first time, as Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root.