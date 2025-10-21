Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NRI deposit inflows dip to $4.7 billion in April-July, shows RBI data

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated to $4.7 billion during the April–July 2025 period from $5.8 billion in the same period last year, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
This decline was primarily because of reduced inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR (B)] deposits.
 
According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $167.86 billion at the end of July 2025, down from $168.32 billion a year ago.
 
NRI deposit schemes include Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits, Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits, and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits. 
 
 
As much as $772 million flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April–July 2025, down from $2.8 billion in April–July 2024. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.58 billion at the end of July 2025.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $2.41 billion in April–July 2025, compared to $1.78 billion in April–July 2024. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $102.02 billion in July 2025.

Topics : NRI NRI deposit FPI inflows

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

