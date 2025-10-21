Post-pandemic pent-up demand drives corporate profit surge: RBI study

During the post-Covid-19 period, corporate profits increased to Rs 7.1 trillion in 2024–25 from Rs 2.5 trillion in 2020–21 as post-pandemic pent-up demand drove growth in sales, according to a research paper published in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bulletin. Consequently, net profit margins improved and reached double-digit levels in 2024–25, driven by the manufacturing sector.
According to the report, weak domestic economic activity, underpinned by sluggish private consumption during 2019–20 and the pandemic, caused a significant contraction in sales and profitability. However, the corporate sector rebounded strongly thereafter, supported by fiscal and monetary policies, pandemic-led pent-up demand, and effective cost management.
IT and services sectors show divergent profit trends
While the net profit margin of the IT sector moderated during the post-Covid period due to a slowdown in activities coupled with higher salary outgo, the net profit margin of the non-IT services sector remained in the negative zone since Covid before turning positive in 2023–24.
On the other hand, the operating profit margin exhibited relatively lower volatility at the aggregate level, though the operating profit margin of the non-IT sector remained volatile — from 19.2 per cent in 2016–17 to a low of 11.7 per cent in 2018–19 — and bounced back to a high of 22.4 per cent in 2023–24.
Large firms outperformed smaller peers during recovery
It was broadly resilient for large firms, which consistently outperformed medium and small enterprises. Sales growth of companies peaked at 32.5 per cent in 2021–22 before normalising at 7.2 per cent in 2024–25, reflecting a transition from a rapid recovery phase to stable growth. The manufacturing sector maintained stable profit margins, while non-IT services, after initial volatility, rebounded strongly. The IT sector’s growth remained steady throughout.
“Large companies emerged as the primary contributors to overall profitability, consistently achieving higher operating profit margins compared to medium and small-sized firms. Despite the pandemic-induced decline in sales, firms managed to improve their operating profit margins through effective cost-cutting measures and operational efficiency enhancements during the crisis,” the report observed.
Deleveraging strengthened corporate balance sheets
The corporate sector continued to deleverage its balance sheet, helping companies take up fresh investments. Medium and small firms enhanced their debt-servicing capacity, which aided overall financial stability.
According to the report, “Deleveraging of balance sheets by corporates and improved profitability helped better debt serviceability across size categories. When examining debt serviceability across firm size, medium and small-sized companies demonstrated higher debt serviceability compared to their larger counterparts. However, it was the large companies that significantly drove the debt serviceability metrics of listed private non-financial corporates.”
Outlook remains positive amid supportive policy environment
With a robust financial foundation and adaptive strategies, the corporate sector remains well placed to capitalise on future opportunities and contribute to sustained economic expansion.
“Looking ahead, sustaining corporate growth will largely depend on a combination of factors such as macroeconomic conditions, domestic demand, supportive policy measures, and global market dynamics. Additionally, strengthening supply chains, improving cost efficiencies, and fostering technological innovations will play a key role in maintaining competitiveness and shaping overall corporate performance,” the report observed.