Our promise is to reform, you promise to perform: PM Modi tells India Inc

Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum, Modi said the country is writing a unique success story, and the impact of its reforms is visible in the economy's performance

Photo: PTI

While people in most countries that went to polls this year voted for a change, Indians preferred continuity, political stability and economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, asserting that a new neo-middle class is driving the country's progress.
Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum, Modi said the country is writing a unique success story, and the impact of its reforms is visible in the economy's performance.
He said the world's prosperity lies in India's prosperity, adding that his government wanted more companies to become global brands and the country to become a leader in every sector.
Addressing investors, he promised facilitation, reforms, a stable policy regime and high growth, and asked them, in turn, to promise innovation, performance, positive disruption and high-quality products.
He described the unfolding third decade of this century as an era of the country's lift-off which will benefit everyone. Today's India is a land of opportunity, he added.
India today is the biggest land of opportunities in the world. We respect wealth creators, Modi said, asserting that it abides by the mantra of innovation, inclusion and international cooperation.

Amid the opposition's frequent swipes at his government over its reduced majority in the recent elections, he asserted that his dispensation has begun its third term with more determined intentions and is full of hope and confidence like the country's citizens.
"In less than 100 days of third term of our government, we have taken big decisions for poor, women, youth and farmers," he said.
Modi said his government is working to make the country a global health and wellness centre, noting that it has added one lakh more medical seats in the last 10 years against the 60,000 that existed before. Over 75,000 more seats will be added in the next five years, he said.
He also highlighted efforts to boost India's tourism profile and make it a global food basket. It is his resolve to ensure a 'Made-in-India' product on every dining table across the world, he added.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

