Windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil cut to Rs 1,850 per tonne

Windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil cut to Rs 1,850 per tonne

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty

crude oil

The new rates are effective from today. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has cut windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 1,850 per tonne, from Rs 2,100 per tonne with effect from Saturday.
The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED). The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at nil'.
The new rates are effective from August 31, 2024, an official notification issued late Friday said.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

