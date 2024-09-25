Business Standard
PM Modi to launch Rs 22,600 cr projects; 3 supercomputers, metros: Details

On Thursday, PM Modi will dedicate multiple projects including the expansion of the Pune metro rail network, three supercomputers as well as energy sector projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several projects valued at Rs 22,600 crore during his visit to poll-bound Maharashtra on Thursday. The projects include the expansion of the Pune metro rail network, the dedication of three supercomputers, and various projects in the energy sector, among others.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate, which will mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). He will also lay the foundation stone for the memorial of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s first girl school at Bhidewada in commemoration of the noted social reformer. 
Updates on major projects to be launched:

1) PM Modi will dedicate three supercomputers to the nation. Named PARAM Rudra Supercomputers, these are worth around Rs 130 crore, developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

2) These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata and will advance India’s research and development efforts in the fields of astronomy, atomic physics, etc.

3) The PM will also launch a high-performance computing (HPC) system, which will be dedicated to weather and climate research. The system will be used in meteorological applications and will be located at two sites: the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida.

4) Additionally, he will launch projects related to the petroleum and natural gas sector worth Rs 10,400 crore.

5) For cab and truck drivers, PM Modi will launch way-side amenities such as affordable boarding and lodging facilities. These facilities, which will include toilters, parking spaces, and internet connectivity among others, will be built at a cost of Rs 2,170 crore at 1,000 retail outlets.

6) PM Modi will inaugurate the Bidkin Industrial Area, developed under India’s National Industrial Corridor Development Program. Located 20-km south of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, this project spanning 7,855 acres aims to transform the Marathwada region into a vibrant economic hub. 

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

