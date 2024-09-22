Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / GoM on GST rate rationalisation to discuss slab, rate tweaks on Sep 25

GoM on GST rate rationalisation to discuss slab, rate tweaks on Sep 25

During the August meeting, the panel had tasked the fitment committee comprising tax officers from the Centre and states to analyse implication of tax rate change on some items and gather more data

GST

GST | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ministerial panel on GST rate rationalisation will meet on September 25 and is expected to discuss tweaking of tax slabs and rates.
"The meeting of the GoM on rate rationalisation is scheduled for September 25 in Goa," an official told PTI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The six-member Group of Minister (GoM) under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, last met on August 22 and had submitted a status report to the GST Council on September 9.
During the August meeting, the panel had tasked the fitment committee comprising tax officers from the Centre and states to analyse the implication of tax rate change on some items and gather more data.
 
Currently, goods and services tax (GST) is a four-tier tax structure with slabs at 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent.
Under GST, essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest slab, while luxury and demerit items attract the highest slab. Luxury and sin goods attract cess on top of the highest 28 per cent slab.

More From This Section

income tax itr taxation

Lesser settlement amounts for those who file tax declaration by Dec 31

bonds

Investing in NBFC bonds: Strike a balance between return and rating

PremiumArt market, Art

Mixed media: Art made of everyday objects has a brush with market

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the NPS (National Pension Scheme) Vatsalya Scheme on Wednesday that will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account. (Photo: PTI)

More than 9,700 minor subscribers enrolled under NPS Vatsalya on first day

The trendsetting Row Houses of the second ChildCentric®Homes Project, Gera's World of Joy located in Upper Kharadi, Pune

Pune sees 3% rise in property sales in Aug, buyers opt for larger homes

There have been talks of merging the 12 and 18 per cent tax slabs, but nothing has been proposed so far.
Around 12 per cent, the average GST rate has fallen below the revenue neutral rate of 15.3 per cent. This has prompted the need to start discussions on GST rate rationalisation.
States such as West Bengal and Karnataka were not in favour of tinkering with GST slabs for now.
West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had said after the GoM meet in August, "I have said there should be no changes in the GST slab".
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had said the GoM has to analyse whether there is need to "disturb" the GST system, which has now broadly stabilised.
"What do you achieve by disturbing it. We said in next meeting we will discuss it (reducing slabs)," Byre Gowda had said.
The six-member GoM also includes Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Rajasthan Health Services Minister Gajendra Singh, and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Food processing ministry to take up concern on GST with Council: Paswan

plastics

India should come up with bio-plastics policy with govt support: Report

GST

DGGI suggests info-sharing with foreign governments, blocking websites

PremiumThe managing director (MD) of a famous restaurant chain in Tamil Nadu supposedly apologising to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore on Wednesday has triggered a political controversy. Even if the political part of the incident is

Tamil Nadu restaurant saga: Ambiguity over GST food rates in spotlight

PremiumGST

Mospi may use GST data to calculate GDP figures after base year revision

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Modi govt Taxation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon