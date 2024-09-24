Business Standard
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds first meeting with farmers

Delegation raises stray cattle menace, fair price for crops with minister

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured farmers of all possible support

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held his first dialogue with a delegation of 50 farmers and farm union leaders on Tuesday.

During the meeting with Chouhan, the delegation raised a raft of issues ranging from a fair price for all crops, a solution to the stray cattle menace, rejigging of the crop insurance scheme to benefit small growers, and steady availability of cheap and authentic seeds.
It comes days after the minister announced that he would be meeting farmers every week.

In his address, the minister assured all possible support from the government to various demands put forward by the farmers and directed his team of officials to immediately work on the suggestions put forward by the delegation.
 

“We will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of farmers,” Chouhan said.

He said the first meeting is the beginning of an open dialogue between the government and the farming community, aimed at finding solutions to the challenges of farmers.

He also listed the work done for farmers during their third term in office.

The farmers also wanted a market intervention scheme for perishables to be made more effective.

They also urged amendments in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and an uninterrupted export of agricultural products from the country.

Sources said that both the leaders and agriculture minister were on the same page on controlling the excessive import of certain agriculture commodities, which was hurting the interest of domestic growers.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) – apolitical, which was part of the meeting demanded a minimum support price (MSP) -- that was one and a half times the C2 cost of production based on the data provided by states. 

It also wanted zero insurance premiums for small farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

MP to purchase 1.4 mn tonnes of soyabean from farmers at MSP

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to purchase around 1.4 million tonnes of soybean from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 4,892 per quintal under the Centre’s Price Support Scheme.

The purchases will be made to increase the market price that has dropped below the MSP.

The procurement will begin from October 25 and conclude on December 31 for which farmers can get registered from September 25.

The soybean area in the state in kharif 2024 is expected to be around 5.2 million tonnes, while the production is expected to be more than 5 million tonnes.

