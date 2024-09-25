Business Standard
India pips Japan, ranks 3rd on Asia Power Index of Australia think tank

India pips Japan, ranks 3rd on Asia Power Index of Australia think tank

Index has cited economic growth, future potential and diplomatic influence as key factors for India's rise, it has also pointed out that India's clout remains below potential promised by its resources

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

India ranks third in the annual Asia Power Index, released by an Australian think-tank, surpassing Japan on the back of strong post-COVID 19 economic growth, while China's power appeared to plateau just below the United States.
The Sydney-based Lowy Institute has put the US at the top of its Asia Power Index with a score of 81.7, followed by China with a score of 72.7, India (39.1), Japan (38.9), Australia (31.9) and Russia (31.1).
The Index ranks 27 countries and territories in terms of their capacity to shape their external environment -- its scope reaching as far west as Pakistan, as far north as Russia and as far into the Pacific as Australia, New Zealand and the US.
 
The index has cited economic growth, future potential and diplomatic influence as key factors for India's rise. However, it has pointed out that New Delhi's clout remains below the potential promised by its resources.
"India has shown remarkable post-pandemic economic recovery, contributing to a 4.2-point rise in its economic capability. India's massive population and strong GDP growth reinforce its standing as the world's third-largest economy in PPP terms," the think tank has said.
It has noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has garnered greater international recognition.

The think tank has said India's non-aligned strategic posture has allowed it to navigate complex international waters effectively.
It has said India's participation in dialogues as well as its leadership in the Quad has allowed New Delhi to play a significant role in regional security dynamics, albeit outside of formal military alliances.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

