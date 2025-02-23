Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate MP GIS on February 24 to boost investment

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate MP GIS on February 24 to boost investment

Many top industrialists, including Gautam Adani, to attend the event; Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in the closing ceremony on Tuesday

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) will begin in Bhopal on February 24. The two-day event aims to attract investment to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on Monday, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on Tuesday.
 
Over 200 top executives from Indian companies and representatives from global firms will participate in the GIS. Additionally, founders of over 20 unicorn startups will also attend.
 
According to government sources, major industrialists participating in the GIS include Adani Group founder-chairman Gautam Adani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, and Bharti Enterprises founder-chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal. Apart from these business groups, representatives from several companies, including Boeing, ITC, Hettich, Dalmia, Force Motors, Parle, Ultratech, JK Cement, JK Tyre, and Shakti Pump, will take part in the summit.
 
 
Chairpersons and managing directors of more than 200 Indian companies, along with chief executive officers of global firms, are expected to attend the conference. Additionally, founders of over 20 unicorn startups and diplomatic representatives from more than 60 countries will be present.
 
According to officials of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), the summit will feature five international sessions, including the Global South Countries' Conference, a session focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, and a special session for partner countries. Sectoral sessions will cover topics such as information technology, renewable energy, tourism, mining, MSME startups, urban development, and diaspora Madhya Pradesh. Other sessions will focus on pharma and medical devices, transportation and logistics, the textile industry, food processing, and skill development.
 

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

