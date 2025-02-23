Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UAE eyes to invest in tourism, healthcare in Kerala, says minister

UAE eyes to invest in tourism, healthcare in Kerala, says minister

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, said on Saturday that the economic partnership between the two nations has witnessed remarkable growth over the years

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, participates in the 'Year of Community Run,’ organized by the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce in Kannur on Sunday

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a sign of strengthening ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the West Asian country has said that it is looking for investment opportunities in key sectors such as healthcare, tourism, food processing and technology in Kerala.
 
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, said on Saturday that the economic partnership between the two nations has witnessed remarkable growth over the years. He was in Kerala to attend the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS).
 
"The UAE is actively exploring investment opportunities across key sectors such as healthcare, tourism, food processing and technology. With a vision for sustainable growth, our investments are not only shaping economic progress but also addressing global challenges—enhancing healthcare access, strengthening food security, driving technological innovation and fostering resilient economies worldwide," Marri told the media. Marri was leading a 22-member delegation to the event.
 
 
On Saturday, UAE-based shipping and logistics major Sharaf Group announced that it will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Kerala.
 
Interestingly, in a tribute to the UAE's 2025 theme, the 'Year of Community,' the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce hosted the 'Year of Community Run' on Sunday to strengthen ties between the two countries. This was hosted as part of the 8th Edition of the Kannur Beach Run, celebrating the message of inclusivity, well-being and global togetherness.

Also Read

trade

India, UAE trade grows 21.35% to $80.51 billion during Apr-Jan in FY25

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Procedure laid out for filing applications for gold bullion import from UAE

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-UAE ties to deepen as world navigates complicated phase: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar begins three-day UAE visit to strengthen bilateral ties

India UAE

India-UAE 'model' relationship to expand energy, trade ties: Jaishankar

 
Marri participated in the 5-kilometre run alongside Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of UAE-based VPS Healthcare, and over 100 participants.
 
"We are honoured to have the minister join us for this special event. His presence has elevated the theme and spirit of the 'Year of Community Run.' We hope such initiatives will continue to strengthen community-driven efforts between both countries and inspire greater awareness around sports, wellness and social engagement," said the organisers.
 
The Kannur Beach Run 2025, organised by the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce, lived up to its reputation as one of Kerala’s premier running events, drawing over 1,000 participants across multiple race categories. The event also saw the participation of six elite Ethiopian runners.
 

More From This Section

trade

Pace of India-Asean trade agreement review talks slow; next round in April

India-UK, India UK flag

India, UK to resume negotiations on proposed trade agreement from Feb 24

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

National committee to promote natural farming to be formed: Chouhan

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to soon impose reciprocal tariffs on India, China; reiterates stance

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Former RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary-2 to the PM

Topics : India UAE India-UAE Kerala tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs Pak Match live streamingIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11Ind vs pak toss timeInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon