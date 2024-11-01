Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Power consumption rises marginally to 140.4 billion units in October

Power consumption rises marginally to 140.4 billion units in October

In the year-ago period, the power consumption grew by over 22 per cent to 139.44 BU from 113.94 BU in October 2022

electricity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's power consumption rose marginally by about one per cent to 140.47 billion units (BU) in October compared to a year ago, mainly due to heavier base effect.

In the year-ago period, the power consumption grew by over 22 per cent to 139.44 BU from 113.94 BU in October 2022.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) dipped to 219.22 GW in October 2024 from 221.53 GW in the year-ago month.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

 

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June.

The ministry also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW this summer.

More From This Section

growth gdp economy

Investment, private consumption driving India's growth: IMF report

GST

GST mop-up sees six-month high in Oct with Rs 1.87 trillion, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

Climate change drought, famine

Climate change to put APAC GDP on thin ice with 41% melt by 2100

Brics, BRICS

Brics+ group expected to surpass G7 in global trade by 2026: EY India

Premiumaudit firm, NFRA,

NFRA likely to notify revised audit standards soon amid ICAI concerns

Noting that October 2024 was the warmest in many decades as per official data, the experts opined that power demand as well as consumption showed marginal growth mainly due to a higher base effect.

They further added that the decline in peak power demand in October also shows the effect of the onset of winter season, especially in Northern India where consumption of electricity rises due to use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

However, they said that the demand for power and consumption will continue to be steady in the coming days due to good commercial and industrial activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

Websol Energy System Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 42 cr on higher income

Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez, Pedro

Spanish President affirms aid for India's energy security, green transition

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Significant growth opportunity for renewables sector in India: SEforALL

clean energy

India, Saudi to discuss ways to boost cooperation in energy, digital infra

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 674.96 crore

Topics : energy sector Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon