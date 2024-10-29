Websol Energy System Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 42 cr on higher income

Websol Energy System on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 41.98 crore for the September quarter on account of higher income.
It had posted a loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose manifold to Rs 143.84 crore from Rs 0.30 crore a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)