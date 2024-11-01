Coal production rises 7.4% in October, dispatches increase to 82.89 MT

Business Standard
Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 16.59 MT in October over 11.70 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal

Coal production rose by 7.4 per cent to 84.45 MT in October compared to 78.57 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, the Coal Ministry said in a release.

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 16.59 MT in October over 11.70 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Coal dispatches witnessed a boost in October reaching 82.89 MT compared to 79.25 MT recorded in October last fiscal.

"Coal dispatch from captive and other entities also grew to 16.18 MT in October 2024, compared to 11.83 MT in October 2023, representing growth of 36.83 per cent," the coal ministry said.

 

In the April-October period of 2024-25, India's coal production rose by 6.1 per cent to 537.45 million tonnes (MT) compared to 506.56 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the coal ministry said.

Cumulative coal dispatch during the April-October period rose to 571.39 MT compared to 541.51 MT during the corresponding period in 2023-24.

The Centre, the ministry said, remains committed to ensuring a reliable coal supply to meet the country's energy demands, with continued focus on boosting production, streamlining logistics, and supporting the nation's energy goals.

