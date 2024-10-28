Business Standard
India, Saudi to discuss ways to boost cooperation in energy, digital infra

The commerce and industry ministry said Goyal will participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh

clean energy

Representative Image | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will discuss ways to increase cooperation with Saudi Arabia in areas like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing during his two-day visit, an official statement said on Monday.

The visit to Riyadh will begin from Tuesday.

The commerce and industry ministry said Goyal will participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, a crucial platform that brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators.

His participation will highlight India's rapid economic growth, its focus on sustainable development, AI, and the immense opportunities in sectors like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, it said.

 

On the sidelines of the FII, the minister will engage with prominent global investors.

"These interactions aim to strengthen investor confidence, facilitate investment flows, and promote India as a preferred global investment destination," it said.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with key Saudi ministers, including the Minister of Commerce, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Minister of Investment, and Minister of Energy, to discuss collaborative efforts in energy transition, digital transformation, and trade facilitation.

Further, he will co-chair the second ministerial meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, focusing on sectors like agriculture, food security, energy, technology, and infrastructure.

India is the second largest trade partner for Saudi Arabia whereas Saudi Arabia is India's fourth largest trading partner.

The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at  $43 billion in 2023-24 as against $53 billion in 2022-23.

Over 2,700 Indian companies are registered as joint ventures/100 percent owned entities, with investments worth about USD 2 billion in the Kingdom.

Major Indian companies and corporate groups such as L&T, TATA, Wipro, TCS, TCIL, Shapoorji & Pallonji have established a strong presence in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi direct investments in India amounted to USD 3.22 billion during April 2000 and June 2024.

Major Saudi investment groups include ARAMCO, SABIC, ZAMIL, E-holidays, and Al Batterjee Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia energy sector infrastructure

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd.
