Putin orders steps to ease India-Russia trade imbalance amid Trump tariffs

Criticising US pressure on India and China to cut energy ties with Moscow, Putin said Trump's tariffs could backfire and pledged to reduce trade imbalance with New Delhi

Putin criticised US attempts to pressure India and China into cutting energy ties with Russia. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday instructed his government to explore measures to ease the trade imbalance created by India’s large-scale crude imports, while also expressing anticipation for his upcoming visit to India in December.
 
Speaking at the international Valdai discussion forum in Sochi, attended by experts from 140 countries, including India, the Russian leader highlighted the historically “special” nature of Russia-India relations, PTI reported.

Russia and India share tension-free ties 

Putin stressed that Russia and India have never faced interstate tensions. “We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never,” he said, recalling the Soviet Union’s support for India’s independence and the respect both nations continue to share for that legacy.
 

Putin calls PM Modi a ‘wise and balanced’ leader 

The Russian leader described his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as trustworthy and friendly, calling him a “balanced, wise, and nationally oriented” leader. He noted that India’s decision to resist US pressure to halt Russian oil imports reflected Modi’s independent approach. 

Putin plans to balance trade through new imports 

The Russian President acknowledged the trade imbalance caused by India’s crude purchases but suggested solutions, including greater Russian imports of Indian agricultural products and medicines.
 
“We need to solve the whole range of tasks to unlock our opportunities and potential advantages,” he said, pointing to challenges in financing, logistics, and payments. He welcomed proposals for a joint fund to develop artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Strategic partnership marks 15 years 

The Russian president underlined that the special strategic privileged partnership between India and Russia will soon mark its 15th anniversary. “We always hear and take into account the positions of our countries on various key issues. Our foreign ministries work very closely together,” he said.

Putin warns Trump tariff policies could backfire

Putin criticised US attempts to pressure India and China into cutting energy ties with Russia, warning that punitive tariffs could raise global prices and force the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high, slowing the American economy.
 
He said India and China would not allow themselves to be “humiliated” by such measures. 

Putin’s India visit set for December 

Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 5–6 for an annual summit with Prime Minister Modi, where both sides are expected to expand their strategic partnership amid ongoing global uncertainties. This will be his first visit to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.
 
Russia is also working to provide market access to Indian exporters hit by US tariffs, according to The Economic Times.
 

Topics : Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties Trump tariffs trump tariff BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

