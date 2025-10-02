Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Five states contribute over 40% of GST revenues in April-September FY26

Five states contribute over 40% of GST revenues in April-September FY26

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Haryana contributed over 40 per cent of GST revenues in Apr-Sep FY26, with Maharashtra leading at ₹31,830 crore monthly

GST

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab registered average monthly revenues in the range of ₹1,800 crore to ₹4,000 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues in the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025) were concentrated among a few large states, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Haryana emerging as the top five contributors. Together, these states accounted for more than 40 per cent of total GST revenue collected during the period, underscoring the dominance of industrial and service-driven economies in the tax system.
 
Maharashtra led by a wide margin, with an average monthly revenue of ₹31,830 crore, reflecting its position as India’s financial and industrial hub. Karnataka followed with ₹14,532 crore, supported by information technology services and a strong manufacturing base, while Gujarat ranked third at ₹11,833 crore, benefiting from its diversified industrial and trading ecosystem. Tamil Nadu and Haryana also figured prominently, reinforcing the role of industrial hubs in the country’s GST structure.
 
 
The next tier of states — including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana and Odisha — contributed average monthly revenues ranging between ₹5,000 crore and nearly ₹10,000 crore. Uttar Pradesh stood out with ₹9,965 crore, highlighting its growing consumption-driven revenue base.
 
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab registered average monthly revenues in the range of ₹1,800 crore to ₹4,000 crore.

More From This Section

oil sector, crude oil

India ramps up US oil purchases amid trade talks, diversification pushpremium

India china

Direct India-China flights to resume from October after five years

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI eases compliance burden; gives extra time for merchant payments

NCRB, suicides in India, daily wage earners, farming suicides, rural distress, agricultural labourers, cultivators, livelihood crisis

Chhattisgarh govt extends scheme benefits to unorganised, migrant workerspremium

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Economics trumps politics: India's US oil, LNG imports slump sharply

Topics : GST collections GST collection Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon