Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI eases compliance burden; gives extra time for merchant payments

RBI eases compliance burden; gives extra time for merchant payments

In another decision, the RBI eased the compliance requirements for small value exporters and importers

rbi, reserve bank of india

The revised procedure will also enable reduction in the realisable value of bills by authorised dealer (AD) banks based on such declarations. | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the period for foreign currency payment or expenditure for transactions such as imports from four months to six months to soften the blow from the adverse global trade environment on Indian merchants. This increase in time will be available only for Merchanting Trade Transactions (MTT).
 
In an MTT arrangement, an intermediary or merchant buys goods from a foreign supplier and sells those to a different foreign buyer without the goods ever physically entering the intermediary’s home country.
 
The RBI, in its statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, said this relaxation is expected to help Indian merchants overcome the challenges they face in completing their business transactions efficiently while maintaining profitability. Global uncertainties in trade are resulting in supply chain disruptions, making it challenging for Indian merchants to meet their contractual obligations in time, the RBI added. 
 
 
In another decision, the RBI eased the compliance requirements for small value exporters and importers. It has simplified the process of reconciliation in the Export and Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (DPMS).
 
Under the revised rules, bills can be reconciled and closed by a bank in DPMS for a shipping bill, or paid against a Bill of Entry, for entries of value less than or equivalent to ₹0.1 crore per bill. This would be based on a declaration from the concerned exporter or importer.
 
The revised procedure will also enable reduction in the realisable value of bills by authorised dealer (AD) banks based on such declarations. This measure is expected to reduce the compliance burden on small value exporters and importers and enhance ease of doing business, the RBI said.

More From This Section

NCRB, suicides in India, daily wage earners, farming suicides, rural distress, agricultural labourers, cultivators, livelihood crisis

Chhattisgarh govt extends scheme benefits to unorganised, migrant workerspremium

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Economics trumps politics: India's US oil, LNG imports slump sharply

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

State refiners cut dependence on Russian oil as private firms boost imports

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Lending cap on large corporations lifted as RBI scraps 2016 circular

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-EFTA agreement kicks in, Goyal says deal offers predictability

Topics : Reserve Bank of India foreign flows Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon