RBI allows residents, non-residents to undertake rupee IRD transactions

Both residents and non-residents will be permitted to undertake rupee interest rate derivatives (IRD) transactions, according to the rupee interest rate derivatives master directions released on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives) Directions, 2025. The central bank had released the draft guidelines in June this year.
The directions outline who can participate in the market, how products may be introduced, and the limits applicable to foreign investors.
Non-residents can enter these trades through their central treasury or group entities, provided the market-maker is authorised to transact on their behalf. Market-makers may include scheduled banks, standalone primary dealers, upper-layer NBFCs and specified development or specialised banks.
The directions require market-makers to classify participants as retail or non-retail users. Non-retail users include NBFCs other than market-makers and other institutional entities. A price value of a basis point (PVBP) cap has been proposed for non-resident positions: The combined PVBP of all outstanding IRD trades by non-residents may not exceed Rs 1,000 crore, after which fresh positions can only be taken for hedging.
The rules apply to IRD transactions in both the over-the-counter market and on recognised stock exchanges. Exchanges will be permitted to introduce any IRD product subject to RBI approval, and floating rates or indices used in exchange-traded products must be benchmarks published by an authorised financial benchmark administrator.
Reporting requirements have been tightened. Market-makers will need to report global IRD transactions undertaken by their offshore related parties to the central trade repository operated by CCIL. Exchanges offering IRD products must submit required reports and documentation to the RBI or designated agencies in the formats specified. Exchanges must also ensure that users are informed of the risks associated with IRD products before entering the market.
Position limits have also been specified for non-residents in exchange-traded instruments. Foreign portfolio investors and other non-resident investors will not be allowed to hold net long positions exceeding Rs 5,000 crore across all interest rate futures. Gross short positions cannot exceed consolidated long positions in government securities and futures. For settlement, non-resident IRD transactions must be routed through rupee accounts in India or through vostro accounts, while FCS-IRD payments may be made through standard banking channels.