How to protect yourself from unsolicited cards, fraudulent transactions

How to protect yourself from unsolicited cards, fraudulent transactions

If you receive an unsolicited credit card, raise an objection and communicate with the bank in writing; escalate if you do not receive a positive response within 30 days

According to legal experts, when an unsolicited credit card arrives, the customer must treat it as an uninvited financial risk. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

A recent case before the Delhi High Court has put the spotlight on how vulnerable consumers are to unauthorised credit card transactions and poor grievance redressal by banks. After a New Delhi-based lawyer was harassed for refusing to pay charges on a credit card he never activated — and for fraudulent transactions he never made — the court stepped in with strong directions to protect customers, tighten bank accountability, and push the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to overhaul its complaint-handling system. The case serves as a wake-up call for all credit-card holders.
 
How to cancel an unsolicited credit card?
