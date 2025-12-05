Friday, December 05, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fino becomes first payments bank to get RBI's nod to convert into SFB

Fino becomes first payments bank to get RBI's nod to convert into SFB

A payments bank is eligible to apply to transition into an SFB after completing five years of operations, subject to meeting compliance and regulatory requirements

Fino Payments Bank

The transition will allow Fino Payments Bank to accept larger deposits, provide loans and credit facilities to individuals and small businesses, and expand its customer base and services, which are currently restricted for payments banks. (Image: Company website)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Fino Payments Bank has become the first payments bank to get an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a small finance bank (SFB).
 
The transition will allow Fino Payments Bank to accept larger deposits, provide loans and credit facilities to individuals and small businesses, and expand its customer base and services, which are currently restricted for payments banks.
 
The in-principle approval comes nearly two years after Fino Payments Bank applied for a licence to become an SFB. Fino had applied for a licence under the RBI’s guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of private sector SFBs.
 
 
A payments bank is eligible to apply to transition into an SFB after completing five years of operations, subject to meeting compliance and regulatory requirements.
 
“RBI has issued the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of SFBs in the private sector (the guidelines). As per the guidelines, existing payments banks which are controlled by residents and have completed five years of operations are eligible for conversion into SFBs. The application of FPBL was assessed as per the procedure laid down in the guidelines,” the banking regulator said.

Fino began operations as a payments bank in 2017.
 
SFBs are required to open at least 25 per cent of their branches in unbanked rural centres.
 
Fino may explore starting its lending business within one year of receiving an in-principle approval from the RBI.
 
“We are quite hopeful of starting the lending business within one year of the in-principle approval,” Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Fino Payments Bank, said during the company’s Q1FY26 earnings call.
 
In the run-up to the approval, the company had stated that it was strengthening its systems, people and processes to be operationally ready to be an SFB.
 
Effectively, Fino will join a list of 11 other SFBs including AU SFB, Equitas SFB, Suryoday SFB, Utkarsh SFB, Jana SFB, Unity SFB, Capital SFB, Esaf SFB, Ujjivan SFB, Shivalik SFB, and Slice SFB. AU SFB has received RBI’s approval to transition into a universal bank.
 

Topics : Company News Fino Payments Bank RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

