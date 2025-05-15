RBI board reviews economic capital framework ahead of surplus transfer

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met on Thursday and reviewed the Economic Capital Framework (ECF), ahead of a board meeting later this month to finalise the surplus amount to be transferred to the central government.

The board meeting to decide on the surplus transfer has typically been held in May for the past five years.

The transferable surplus for any year is determined based on the ECF adopted by the RBI in 2019 for finalising the accounts for 2018–19, as per the recommendations of the Expert Committee chaired by Bimal Jalan to review the extant