RBI Policy: With a 4-2 majority, MPC keeps the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided on Friday to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 perc ent for the eighth consecutive time.

The decision was taken with a 4-2 majority.

To align the inflation with RBI's target, MPC decided to continue the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance.













The central bank governor informed that while the core CPI inflation continued to soften for 11th straight months since June last year, persisting food inflation offset those gains.

Food inflation still remains a big worry for RBI, stated Das. The Governor said the forecast of above normal monsoon augurs well for the Kharif Crop outlook. On growth, Das increased the projection of real GDP growth for FY25 from 7 per cent in the April meeting to 7.2 per cent. The quarterwise break ups given are: 7.3 per cent in the first quarter; 7.2 per cent in the second quarter; 7.3 per cent in the third quarter; and 7.2 per cent in the fourth quarter. The repo rate was last changed in February 2023, when it was hiked from 6.25 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Between May 2022 and February 2023, the repo rate was raised by 250 basis points (bps).

However, assuming a normal Monsoon based on the weather department's forecasts, Das said that the CPI for FY25 is projected at 4.5 per cent. The quarterwise break ups for CPI were: 4.9 per cent in the first quarter; 3.9 per cent in second quarter; 4.6 per cent in the third quarter; and 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter.



“Uncertainties related to food inflation need to be monitored. Need inflation reduction to 4 per cent level on a durable basis while supporting growth,” Das said.



This time, economists expected the MPC to maintain the benchmark repo rate at 6.5 per cent, balancing the need to control inflation with fostering economic growth.