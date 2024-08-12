Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee slips to record closing low of 83.9725 as Asian currencies weaken

The rupee closed at 83.9725 against the US dollar, after closing at 83.9550 in the previous session. The currency hovered in a narrow range between 83.95 and 83.97 during the session

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

RBI likely sold dollars to limit further depreciation in the currency. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee slipped to its weakest closing level on Monday, pressured by a decline in its Asian peers while likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India ensured the currency did not weaken more.
 
The rupee closed at 83.9725 against the US dollar, after closing at 83.9550 in the previous session. The currency hovered in a narrow range between 83.95 and 83.97 during the session.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The RBI likely sold dollars to limit further depreciation in the currency, traders said.
 
Most Asian currencies fell 0.1 per cent to 0.8 per cent while the dollar index edged lower to 103.1.
 
Traders expect the rupee to be rangebound ahead of the release of closely-watched US consumer inflation data on Wednesday, which is expected to shape expectations of when the Federal Reserve may begin to ease policy rates.
 
Interest rate futures are currently pricing in about 100 basis points (bps) worth of rate cuts over 2024, starting in September.
 

More From This Section

Wise Payments eyes more of India's $32 billion in overseas remittances

PMSY scheme: Districts set to compete for model solar village funds

Soon, NIRF-like ranking for nearly 15,000 ITIs to boost skilling quality

Bangladesh unrest may be bitter pill for health-care tourism in India

India's bets in Bangladesh surged before crisis in neighbouring country

"Given a still resilient US economy... and ongoing uncertainty over the upcoming US elections in November, there could still be further repricing of rate-cut expectations," MUFG Bank said in a note.
 
Dollar-rupee forward premiums slipped, with the 1-year implied yield down 2 basis points at 2.02 per cent.
 
While far forward premiums should move higher over the medium term, it would be better to wait for a dip towards 1.95 per cent to initiate a fresh paid position, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.
 
India will report its consumer inflation data post market hours on Monday. The print is expected to have eased to 3.65 per cent in July, according to economists polled by Reuters.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rupee flat, forward premiums dip as focus shifts to US inflation data

Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.89 against US dollar during early trade

RBI expected to step up intervention if the rupee touches 84 level

Rupee trades in narrow range against dollar ahead of RBI's MPC outcome

Rupee recovers from all-time low levels, opens 25 paise higher at 83.84

Topics : Rupee US Dollar Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon