RBI revises framework for currency swap arrangements with SAARC countries

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday released a revised framework for currency swap arrangements with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries. This framework will be effective from 2024 to 2027.

Under the framework, the RBI will enter into bilateral swap agreements with Saarc central banks that wish to utilise the swap facility.

“Under this framework, the Reserve Bank would enter into bilateral swap agreements with Saarc central banks who want to avail of the swap facility," said RBI in a release. “The Currency Swap Facility will be available to all Saarc member countries, subject to their signing the bilateral swap agreements,” it said further.