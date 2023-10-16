close
Sensex (-0.19%)
66154.32 -128.42
Nifty (-0.05%)
19740.55 -10.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5978.40 + 22.30
Nifty Midcap (0.26%)
40611.25 + 105.10
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
44217.15 -70.80
Heatmap

RBI's $5 billion USD/INR swap expiry fuels dollar shortage concern

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had conducted a $5 billion sell/buy dollar/rupee swap last year. Under this swap, the RBI sold $5 billion to banks on April 28, 2022

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The maturity of a central bank dollar/rupee swap transaction next week is prompting worries over the availability of dollars in the banking system, pushing forward premiums lower, foreign exchange traders said on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had conducted a $5 billion sell/buy dollar/rupee swap last year. Under this swap, the RBI sold $5 billion to banks on April 28, 2022. At maturity on Oct. 23, the central bank will buy the dollars back.
"I think the fear is that RBI will take delivery of these dollars and not roll it over," a chief dealer at a mid-sized private sector bank said.
"That would mean that you could potentially have $5 billion taken out of the (banking) system."
Anticipating the dollar shortage, banks are conducting buy/sell swaps or receiving premiums for near deliveries, the banker said.
In a buy/sell swap, a bank buys dollars on the spot date and sells them at a later date.
The gap between the exchange rates for purchase and sale is the forward premium.
In principle, forward premiums reflect the interest rate differentials between two currencies. They impact the cost of hedging for importers and exporters.
Speculation around the RBI swap maturity and buy/sell swaps by a state-run bank have resulted in continuous downside pressure on forward premiums, a senior trader at large private sector bank said.
The 1-month premium is down to 8 paisa from 11 paisa last Tuesday. In yield terms, the fall in the premium is nearly 50 basis points.
A large state-run bank has been conducting buy/sell swaps since Wednesday and offered a swap of nearly $1 billion in October on the interbank order matching system, two bankers told Reuters.
Meanwhile, the dollar/rupee cash swap rate fell on Monday, suggesting the banking system is already facing a dollar crunch.
The USD/INR cash/tomorrow swap rate was at 0.15 paisa, implying a rupee interest rate of about 6%. The overnight call rupee rate is at 6.80%.

Also Read

Indian rupee falls, caught between dollar rally and likely RBI intervention

Rupee may struggle on uptick in US yields before Federal Reserve decision

Rupee to extend decline as US hiring data points to more Fed rate hikes

Rupee to climb after dollar's fall on weaker than expected US jobs data

Rupee expected to decline on poor risk appetite, weakness in Asian peers

Govt mulling another PLI scheme for batteries to bring down cost: Singh

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

India's labour-intensive goods to get benefit: GTRI on FTA with UK

Expanding OIDAR scope: Foreign firms asked to comply with GST norms

Statsguru: 6 charts explain economic challenges for poll-bound states

If the RBI takes delivery of the dollars on Oct. 23, it will increase the supply of rupees, leading to offsetting measures, the chief dealer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rupee currency swap RBI US Dollar Foreign exchange reserves

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon