Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI sold $7.6 bn in August amid rupee pressure; Reer falls to 97.6

RBI sold $7.6 bn in August amid rupee pressure; Reer falls to 97.6

The central bank remained a net dollar seller for the fourth straight month as the rupee weakened; REER slipped further, signalling lower currency competitiveness

rbi, reserve bank of india

The REER adjusts the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (Neer) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central bank did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July.
 
During the current financial year (2025-26), the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, remaining a net seller in the other four months — April, June, July, and August.
 
The outstanding net short-dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $53.35 billion by the end of August, down from $57.85 billion at the end of July. 
 
 
As of September 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell further to 97.6, from 98.8 in August. In May, REER had increased after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024. Prior to the decline, the REER had risen steadily from 103.66 in January 2024 to a peak of 108.14 in November.
 
REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners.
 
A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.

More From This Section

Economy, banking

India resilient but not immune to global headwinds, says RBI report

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows to keep massive tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

russian crude oil

Russia continues oil shipments to India, TASS cites foreign ministry

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain

Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Rupee-dollar swap Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon