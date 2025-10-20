Russia continues oil shipments to India, TASS cites foreign ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russian oil companies continue to ship oil to India, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India will stop buying Russian oil, while warning that New Delhi would continue paying "massive" tariffs if it did not do so.
