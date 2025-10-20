Monday, October 20, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Russia continues oil shipments to India, TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia continues oil shipments to India, TASS cites foreign ministry

Trump reiterated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India will stop buying Russian oil, while warning that New Delhi would continue paying "massive" tariffs if it did not do so

russian crude oil

Reuters MOSCOW
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russian oil companies continue to ship oil to India, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India will stop buying Russian oil, while warning that New Delhi would continue paying "massive" tariffs if it did not do so.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain

Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

Donald Trump, Trump

'India won't buy Russian oil': Trump repeats claims of speaking to PM Modi

India-US

50% Trump tariffs: Call on support measures hinges on trade dealpremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos

India bullish on resolving all free trade agreement issues with Aseanpremium

Topics : Russia Crude Oil trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon