India resilient but not immune to global headwinds, says RBI report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the Indian economy, though resilient, is not immune to mounting global headwinds. In its monthly State of the Economy report released on Monday, the central bank observed that net foreign direct investment (FDI) turned negative in August due to moderating inflows and higher repatriations.
“While the Indian economy is not immune to global headwinds, it has so far exhibited resilience, driven by a focus on strong and durable macroeconomic fundamentals,” the report stated. It emphasised that maintaining economic resilience has become a key policy priority.
Strong fundamentals anchor India’s outlook
According to the report, the country’s macro fundamentals remain strong, supported by low inflation, robust bank and corporate balance sheets, adequate foreign exchange reserves, and a credible monetary and fiscal framework.
The document, authored by RBI staff under the guidance of Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, clarified that the views expressed are those of the authors and not the institution itself.
Also Read
Global uncertainties weigh on policy environment
“Trade tensions have started to simmer yet again,” the report said, citing rising protectionism in the US and fiscal risks in advanced economies (AEs). Quoting the IMF’s October World Economic Outlook, it noted that “a new global economic landscape is slowly taking shape,” bringing significant uncertainty to the macroeconomic outlook.
Domestic indicators remain robust
High-frequency indicators point to resilient domestic economic activity, with a revival in urban demand and robust rural growth. The agricultural sector maintained its momentum, aided by above-normal rainfall and higher kharif sowing.
“Although manufacturing momentum moderated slightly, business confidence in manufacturing and services reached a six-month peak, reflecting higher optimism,” the report added.
Inflation easing but core pressures persist
Headline retail inflation in September fell sharply to its lowest level since June 2017 and remained below the target for the eighth consecutive month, driven by deflation in food prices. However, core inflation (excluding food and fuel) edged up, reflecting the impact of higher gold prices and a rise in housing inflation.
Growth outlook supported by domestic drivers
Quoting the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) October resolution, the report said the growth outlook remains resilient, supported by domestic factors despite global uncertainties. “Domestic structural reforms are helping to somewhat offset the drag on growth from weakening external demand,” it said.
“The current macroeconomic conditions and outlook, as noted by the MPC, have opened up policy space for further supporting growth,” the report added.
FDI turns negative in August
The RBI noted that net FDI turned negative in August for the first time since March 2025 due to lower gross inflows and higher repatriation. Outward FDI also declined, with investments primarily directed toward financial, insurance, business services, and manufacturing sectors. Major destinations included Singapore, the UAE, and the US.