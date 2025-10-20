Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain

The rupee remained under pressure during Samvat 2081, depreciating by 4.36 per cent against the dollar. The decline was largely driven by escalating global trade tensions and foreign outflows.
The onset and escalation of US reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, which raised effective duties up to 50 per cent in some sectors, weakened investor sentiment toward Indian markets.
These tariff hikes, aimed at countries including China and others in Asia, disrupted global trade flows and created a risk-off environment that weakened emerging market currencies, including the rupee.
Foreign outflows, widening deficit add pressure
Additionally, concerns about a widening current account deficit and reduced foreign investment inflows added to the pressure. The domestic unit hit multiple record lows during the year amid persistent foreign outflows.
Also Read
“The rupee was under constant pressure during the year. At first, the US election, then tariffs. The foreign outflows led to the sharp decline in the rupee,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “There was intervention by the RBI in all three markets, which contained the rupee from breaching the 89 per dollar mark,” he added.
To counter excessive volatility, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened multiple times, selling dollars in the foreign exchange market and using its forex reserves to prevent further depreciation. Despite these measures, the rupee ranked among the worst-performing Asian currencies during the year.
Bond market gains on RBI rate cuts
In contrast, the government bond market witnessed a more positive trend on the back of a cumulative 100 basis points rate cut by the RBI. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by 33 basis points during the period.
At the start of the year, bond yields were buoyed by inflation concerns and slowing growth. However, as inflation gradually moderated, expectations for an accommodative policy stance began to build within the debt market.
Liquidity measures ease yields across maturities
The central bank deployed several liquidity infusion tools to ensure the smooth transmission of rate cuts. Bond yields across maturities came under downward pressure, buoyed by policy easing, liquidity injections, and strong demand from domestic investors.
In the first quarter, the RBI conducted open market operations (OMO) purchases worth Rs 2.4 trillion, helping banks book substantial treasury gains.
“The bond yields were majorly on a downward trajectory because of rate cuts, liquidity infusion, and lower inflation,” said a senior executive from a primary dealership. “There was some supply pressure in the second quarter, which was also addressed,” the person added.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell by about 20 basis points in the first quarter, moving from around 6.58 per cent to 6.38 per cent, with the sharpest drop preceding the RBI’s June policy action. At one point, yields even touched 6.24 per cent, generating significant mark-to-market gains for bond portfolios.