Retail inflation for agricultural, rural workers marginally up in Oct

Retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural workers rose marginally to 7.08 per cent and 6.92 per cent in October, respectively, from 6.70 per cent and 6.55 per cent respectively in September 2023 due to higher prices of certain food items.

Point to point rate of inflation based on CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers) stood at 7.22 per cent and 7.34 per cent, respectively in October 2022, a labour ministry statement said.

Food inflation stood at 8.42 per cent and 8.18 per cent for CPI-AL and CPI-RL in October 2023 compared to 8.06 per cent and 7.73 per cent respectively in September 2023 and 7.05 per cent and 7.00 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The All India CPI-AL and CPI-RL for October 2023 increased by 15 points and 14 points respectively to stand at 1,241 points and 1,251 points respectively.

CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,226 and 1,237 points respectively in September 2023.

According to the statement, the major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 13.20 points and 12.48 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat atta, pulses, vegetables, milk, onion, chillies (green), mixed spices etc.

There has been an upward trend in the index across all the states.

In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in five states, 11 to 20 points in 13 states and an increase of more than 20 points in two states.

Tamil Nadu with 1,427 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 960 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in five states, 11 to 20 points in 13 states and an increase of more than 20 points in 2 states.

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 1,415 points each topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1,011 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir for both CPI-AL and CPI-RL (32 and 29 points respectively) mainly due to a rise in the prices of rice, wheat atta, onion, kadam saag/spinach, etc. The minimum increase in both indices was experienced by Kerala (1 point each).