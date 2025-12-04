Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / BAT to sell up to 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels via block trade process

BAT to sell up to 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels via block trade process

BAT plans to divest up to 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels, calling the holding non-strategic; proceeds from the block trade will support its target leverage corridor by 2026

ITC Hotels

According to reports, BAT is likely to offload 7 per cent stake. The deal price is Rs 205.65 per share and the block size is Rs 2,998 crore. The ITC Hotels stock on Thursday closed at Rs 207.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British American Tobacco plc (BAT) said on Thursday that it plans to sell between 7 per cent and 15.3 per cent stake in ITC Hotels.
 
How will the stake sale be executed? 
In a regulatory filing, BAT said that its wholly-owned subsidiaries — Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited, Myddleton Investment Company Limited and Rothmans International Enterprises Limited — intend to sell between 7 per cent and 15.3 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital in ITC Hotels Limited to investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (block trade), subject to customary closing conditions.
 
The final number of shares sold will be determined to optimise the overall pricing outcome for the group, the company said. 
 

Also Read

power outage

Centre releases ₹37,000 cr under RDSS to boost power distribution

fertiliser, farmer

Weak rupee may raise fertiliser import, production costs and subsidy loadpremium

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

Govt prepares framework for Indian carbon market under CCTS, sets up panel

retail sector, FMCG sector

Retail sector pushes for 'one nation, one retail' policy and simpler norms

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

Consumer durable makers plan up to 10% price hikes as rupee slides

 
What do reports indicate about the deal size? 
According to reports, BAT is likely to offload 7 per cent stake. The deal price is Rs 205.65 per share and the block size is Rs 2,998 crore. The ITC Hotels stock on Thursday closed at Rs 207.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
 
Why is BAT divesting its stake? 
The proceeds will help BAT progress toward its target 2–2.5x adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA leverage corridor (adjusted for Canada) by the end of 2026.
 
In a statement, Tadeu Marroco, chief executive of BAT, said: “Our direct shareholding in ITC Hotels was a result of the demerger process that was completed by ITC earlier this year. As previously stated, a direct stake in ITC Hotels is not a strategic holding for BAT, therefore, I am pleased that the proceeds from this transaction will further support continued progress towards our stated 2026 leverage corridor.”
 
Has BAT signalled this divestment earlier? 
At a post-results analyst meet in February, Marroco had indicated that BAT would divest its stake in ITC Hotels “at the right moment”. He said then that BAT had no interest in becoming a long-term shareholder of a hotel chain in India. “And as a consequence, at the right moment, when we decide the best time to maximise shareholder value, we will be divesting.”
 
What prior stake sale has BAT undertaken? 
As part of its efforts to pare debt, BAT had sold 2.5 per cent holding in ITC Limited in May 2025. The net proceeds had amounted to Rs 12,941 crore.
 
How did BAT come to hold 15.3% in ITC Hotels? 
ITC Hotels has been trading as a publicly listed entity since January 2025 following a demerger from ITC Limited. As a result of its shareholding in ITC at the time of the demerger, BAT holds a 15.3 per cent stake in ITC Hotels. ITC holds 39.85 per cent.
 
What is the scale of ITC Hotels’ business today? 
ITC Hotels — one of ITC’s early diversification ventures — has grown to over 140 hotels across more than 90 destinations in the Indian subcontinent.

More From This Section

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

Nvidia-backed Cohesity to invest $1 bn in India to boost cybersecurity

Supreme Court

Yes Bank admin cannot write down AT1 bonds: Axis Trustee in Supreme Court

UPI, gaming spends, real money games ban, Online Gaming Act 2025, rummy, poker, ludo, fantasy sports, IPL gaming, digital payments, debt collection, groceries

Real-money games ban drove users to offshore platforms, survey shows

Steel

JSW-JFE 50:50 JV puts renewed global focus on India's steel expansionpremium

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

C&I RE capacity may rise to 60-80 GW by 2030, says MNRE secretary

Topics : Company & Industry News Industry News ITC Hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon