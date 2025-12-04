Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre releases ₹37,000 cr under RDSS to boost power distribution

Centre releases ₹37,000 cr under RDSS to boost power distribution

The Centre has released Rs 37,000 crore under RDSS-38% of sanctioned support-with fund disbursal tied to DISCOMs meeting milestones and state-specific action plans

The release of funds under the scheme is contingent upon distribution companies (DISCOMs) achieving milestones and completing other requirements as per fund release guidelines, without delay. (Photo/Unsplash)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

The central government has so far released around Rs 37,000 crore as grant under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for improving the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and efficient distribution sector.
 
How much of the sanctioned support has been released? 
The funds released so far account for 38 per cent of the total sanctioned Gross Budgetary Support for the scheme, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply in Parliament on Thursday.
 
What are the conditions for fund release under RDSS? 
The release of funds under the scheme is contingent upon distribution companies (DISCOMs) achieving milestones and completing other requirements as per fund release guidelines, without delay.
 

How is states’ performance evaluated? 
A result evaluation framework, based on customised action plans for each state or DISCOM, has been developed to evaluate them for fund release.
 
Are any state claims pending with the ministry? 
So far, no claim from any state regarding distribution infrastructure works is pending with the power ministry for approval, Naik said.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

