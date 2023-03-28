EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report



Earlier, in March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF to over a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21. It currently has over 50 million subscribers. It was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), India's retirement fund body, has fixed rate of interest at 8.15 per cent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.



After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2022-23 will be credited into accounts of over five crore subscribers of EPFO. The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021. After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-23 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.



In March 2020, EPFO lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19. EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

