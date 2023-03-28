Niti Aayog and health ministry planning Ayushman 2.0, middle class in focus



The government is examining several options while considering the scheme's financial implications. Along with the financial burden, the government is also contemplating the challenges of implementing the plan, the report quoted sources who requested anonymity. The Centre is planning to roll out Ayushman Bharat version 2.0. It will cater to 400 million middle-income citizens, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Quoting officials aware of the development, the report said that Niti Aayog and the Union Ministry of Health are working out the specifics of the proposed plan.



To make the plan sustainable, the government is also reaching out to health insurance companies and trying to devise an economically viable package that provides basic medical coverage at a reasonable cost. Different alternatives include providing a similar cover of Rs 5 lakh as provided under Ayushman Bharat. The scheme is also exploring options to get a partial contribution or a top-up from individuals covered under the scheme.



To this end, Niti Aayog has already conducted multiple rounds of consultations with the insurance companies, and the draft policy regarding the same could come up soon for consideration. The report quoted an official saying, "The private companies are willing to develop a new dedicated product to cater to this segment, provided the government assures them of high volume of coverage to make it viable."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out Ayushman Bharat in 2018. It provides up to Rs 5 lakh of secondary and tertiary healthcare coverage to the underprivileged sections of society. The scheme is fully funded by the government and benefits 110 million poor families.