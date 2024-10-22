Rs 4 trillion transmission infra required to meet 2027 power demand: CEA

To meet an expected power demand of 277 gigawatts (GW) by 2027, India would require an investment to the tune of Rs 4.25 trillion in power transmission infrastructure, according to the latest National Electricity Plan (NEP) on transmission by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The CEA is the technical arm of the ministry of power.
The NEP, which comes in two parts—generation and transmission—is a guiding report on power infrastructure planning. Last year, NEP-generation provided estimates on source-wise electricity generation and demand scenarios for the decade.
Based on the planned generation capacity addition and projected electricity demand, the NEP-transmission has suggested building 1,14,687 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 7,76,330 MVA of transformation capacity (220 kV and above voltage levels) by 2027. In addition, it said 1 GW of HVDC bi-pole capacity is also planned to be added during 2022-27.
“Estimated expenditure of Rs 4,25,222 crore would be required for the implementation of additional transmission systems in the country (transmission lines, substations, reactive compensation, etc.) during the period 2022-27,” the report noted.
HVDC, or high-voltage direct current, is a technology that enables a large bulk of electricity to be transmitted over long distances. “With the planned addition, the length of transmission lines and transformation capacity in substations (220 kV and above voltage level) would become 5,71,403 ckm and 18,47,280 MVA, respectively. The HVDC bi-pole capacity, including back-to-back capacity, would increase to 34.5 GW."
The report noted that, over the years, inter-regional power transmission capacity has grown significantly, helping the transfer of electricity from surplus to deficit regions. Aggregate inter-regional transmission capacity by the end of 2021-22 was 112 GW. Inter-regional transmission capacity addition planned during the period 2022-27 is 30.6 GW. With this, the inter-regional transmission capacity would increase to 142 GW by the end of 2026-27, the NEP noted.
Highlighting the contribution that energy storage would have, the NEP said the transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) potential zones has been planned considering battery energy storage systems (BESS) capacity of 47.2 GW during 2027-32. This reduces the requirement for the transmission system and increases its utilisation, it said.
The report also provided broad estimates of the power demand and transmission requirements between 2027 and 2032, with a larger role being played by RE-rich regions. “The RE potential zones in the country are primarily located in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Leh. Transmission systems have been planned for over 600 GW of RE capacity/potential zones by the year 2031-32,” the report said.
“Considering the planned generation capacity addition and projected electricity demand, about 76,787 ckm of transmission lines and 4,97,855 MVA of transformation capacity in the substations (220 kV and above voltage level) are planned to be added during the period 2027-32. In addition, 32 GW of HVDC bi-pole capacity is also planned to be added during 2027-32,” it said.
